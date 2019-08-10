Fairhope Passenger Ferry Idea Resurfaces

|One possible design
BAY BRIDGE DEBATE CONTINUES
In the wake of the toll/no toll debate regarding funding for the new bay bridge, a proposal that began over 15 years ago for a passenger ferry service from Fairhope to Mobile (and Gulf Beaches) has re-emerged.
|Old bay boat service
Fairhope council president Burrell is shows interest in the idea as well; he told the Times he favors the idea if found "viable" and affordable. He says he has had "numerous conversations (about it) with various people over the last 7-10 years ... including boat manufacturing reps. and private investors."
"I can easily envision a ferry dropping off passengers at the pier and departing late afternoon or evening."
Fairhope's Mayor Wilson says she too has had talks with a manufacturer of shallow draft ferries (Austal) ... and intends to pursue the idea.
2004 STUDY RESURRECTED
According to reports from the time, the South Alabama Regional Planning Commission (SARPC) conducted a study managed by representatives from both Baldwin and Mobile counties to "look at establishing passenger ferry service -- a form of transportation used on the bay before the Cochrane Bridge opened in 1927 -- from Mobile's central business district to other destinations in Baldwin County on the bay."
Fairhope's own famous bay boats (like the one pictured) carried passengers to and from the city's many waterfront attractions in the 1920's.
The SARPC study envisioned an 'Intermodal Passenger Ferry Complex' on Mobile 's waterfront with air, bus, and eventually high speed train connections; $30 million dollars/year had been earmarked from the federal Urbanized Area Formula passenger ferry program.
|2004 ferry routes proposed
