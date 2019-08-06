Grand Hotel Condo Proposal On Hold

|Proposed 4-story condominium site
SCENIC HWY 98 IN POINT CLEAR
A proposal by Retirement Systems of Alabama to rezone 1.27 acres in Baldwin County's Planning District 26 from TR (Tourist resort) to HDR (High density residential) ... to construct a 12 unit, 4-story condominium building in an area now being used as a marina north of the Grand Hotel, was tabled for further study by the Baldwin County Planning Commission.
|marina site
A similarly-sized hotel or motel addition may be built "by right" now Lawley argued, as well as other commercial-type applications that would be even more incompatible in the neighborhood: the residential condominiums would really be a step down in intensity he said.
Two members of the commission had to recuse themselves from the discussion due to unspecified conflicts of interest.
(The county planning commission meets the first Thursday of each month in the Robertsdale Central Annex on Palmer Street.)
MAY NEED FAIRHOPE'S APPROVAL TOO
Since the area is within the city's planning jurisdiction (outside of city limits), if approved by the County the project may still need 'multiple occupancy project' approval by the Fairhope Planning Commission as well, according to a city planning department source.
|Baldwin County Planning Commission
