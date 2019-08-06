Search This Blog

Tuesday, August 6, 2019

Grand Hotel Condo Proposal On Hold

Fairhope, Alabama


Proposed 4-story condominium site

SCENIC HWY 98 IN POINT CLEAR

A proposal by Retirement Systems of Alabama to rezone 1.27 acres in Baldwin County's Planning District 26 from TR (Tourist resort) to HDR (High density residential) ... to construct a 12 unit, 4-story condominium building in an area now being used as a marina north of the Grand Hotel, was tabled for further study by the Baldwin County Planning Commission.

marina site
Numerous citizens who spoke at the public meeting objected to the proposal (high density, traffic, etc.) and county planning staff recommended not to approve it as well (because of the high coastal flood plain hazard, neighborhood compatibility, and other issues), so Tim Lawley of the engineering firm Goodwin, Mills, and Caywood representing RSA requested the case be tabled until a later meeting -- to allow time for the concerns raised to be addressed.

A similarly-sized hotel or motel addition may be built "by right" now Lawley argued, as well as other commercial-type applications that would be even more incompatible in the neighborhood: the residential condominiums would really be a step down in intensity he said.

Two members of the commission had to recuse themselves from the discussion due to unspecified conflicts of interest.

(The county planning commission meets the first Thursday of each month in the Robertsdale Central Annex on Palmer Street.)


MAY NEED FAIRHOPE'S APPROVAL TOO

Since the area is within the city's planning jurisdiction (outside of city limits), if approved by the County the project may still need 'multiple occupancy project' approval by the Fairhope Planning Commission as well, according to a city planning department source.


Baldwin County Planning Commission




