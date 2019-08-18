Industrial Board Grants Airport Company Tax Breaks

|Company president Kok at far corner.
FOR NEW ENGINE TEST FACILITY
The city's Industrial Development Board met last week to consider tax abatement requests for Segers Aerospace Corporation for construction of an indoor engine testing facility on their property at 8100 McGowin Dr. on the southwest side of the airport.
(From Baldwin County's website: "Alabama offers partial tax abatements (Education taxes are not abated) to new and expanding businesses that meet Statutory Requirements.These abatements are generally approved via local Industrial Development Boards but there are exceptions.Partial Sales Tax abatements on construction materials and new equipment purchases may also be available for qualifying projects.In most cases, facilitation for local and state incentives – including pre-notifications to state agencies if needed – is handled by the Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance (the Alliance).The Alliance works closely with local Industrial Boards and City/Town Boards in preparing appropriate paperwork and notices related to incentives.")
According to the company's website: "Segers is a Rolls-Royce Authorized Maintenance Center for the T56/501 engine and a Lockheed Martin Hercules QEC Service Center. The company also provides full repair and overhaul of Hercules and P-3 propellers, including valve housings and pump housings."
Company president Christo Kok said they have been shipping engines to their outdoor testing facility in Crestview, Florida -- but trucking them there and back is a "limiting factor for growth": multiple new maintenance contracts (Rolls Royce, Lockheed etc.) require a closer one.
Moving that one here was considered but local noise restrictions (less than 75 decibels at the property line) require another one be acquired. An opportunity has arisen to purchase the additional test cell from Rolls Royce, Kok said, to be located inside a new building to be constructed here. He said the company had 65 employees when it re-located here in 2008 from Florida, and now has 135; the new testing facility will require five more employees ($50K/yr salary).
UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED
Baldwin County Economic Development Agency president Lee Lawson will forward the $2.1 million abatement application to the state revenue department for processing and coordinate final approval.
The tax abatements would consist of an estimated one-time $38K in local sales/use taxes ... plus $181K/yr. (non-school) property taxes for 10 years, Lawson said. The overall positive impact for the community was estimated to be over $4.2 million.
NEW OFFICERS ELECTED
In other matters, Board members elected Lee Webb as new chairman to replace Bob Gentle (deceased); Ric Lacey was elected Vice Chairman.
Changes to bylaws were discussed too.
Jack Burrell is the city council's representative on the Board.
