Bay Bacteria Readings Still Unusually High

Fairhope, Alabama
THIRD HIGH TEST IN A ROW WITH NO RAIN
Test results of bay water taken yesterday at the municipal beach by the health department indicated bacteria levels still higher than the EPA threshold, the third consecutive high test in a row (although not for consecutive days).
Historically, high bacteria readings usually only occur after heavy rainfall when storm water infiltrates into the sewage collection system causing overflows.
Tests of water samples taken last Wednesday and Thursday also indicated high levels; no water tests were conducted Friday or over the weekend. (Yesterday's test did indicate declining levels of the bacteria though.)
NO OVERFLOWS REPORTED
Fairhope city Utility Operations Director Peterson told the Times yesterday the sewage treatment plant is operating normally; no overflows or anomalies have occurred. He agreed the high readings were unusual since no significant rainfall occurred this month
Peterson thought that expanded testing of beach water could help pinpoint current sources; only one sample is being taken roughly from the center of the beach.
Shouldn't be happening in dry weather.
