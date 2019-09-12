Search This Blog

Thursday, September 12, 2019

New Library Problem Fixed

Fairhope, Alabama




MORE WATER DAMAGE

Bricks that were cracking and falling from the top of the south portico entrance of the library have been repaired.

Caused by water leaking in from the roof and corroding rebar, the problem was discovered too late to be included in with the overall building "envelope" repair project completed earlier this year.





 
