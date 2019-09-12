New Library Problem Fixed

Fairhope, Alabama
MORE WATER DAMAGE
Bricks that were cracking and falling from the top of the south portico entrance of the library have been repaired.
Caused by water leaking in from the roof and corroding rebar, the problem was discovered too late to be included in with the overall building "envelope" repair project completed earlier this year.
