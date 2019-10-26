Search This Blog

Saturday, October 26, 2019

Harbor Board Votes For Boatyard Return

Fairhope, Alabama





OCTOBER MEETING

The city's Harbor Board committee voted to seek proposals from private vendors for a boat repair facility at the city's Fly Creek marina; but it was not unanimous.

Member Bob Riggs voted against because of the poor environmental record of the previous boatyard operator there and the long-term lease that would probably be necessary.

A subcommittee was appointed to approach city council members individually before proceeding with writing a RFP (or letter of intent) seeking the proposals.

Council's representative on the committee, Kevin Boone, was not present.  Skip Jones is committee chairman.

The city would have to finance upgrades/repairs to the boat removal ramp and travel lift.

Council president Burrell told the Times later only the city council could authorize a RFP, not just the committee; he said he was not sure if he personally favored another boatyard there anyway.

Boat storage has also been proposed for there; the mayor has advocated for including the marina-area as part of her strategic planning initiative she says is coming next year.


 Fly Creek marina



