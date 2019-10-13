Mayor Wilson To Attend City Planning Workshop

Fairhope, Alabama
MAYOR'S INSTITUTE ON CITY DESIGN
Mayor Wilson will be attending a two-day workshop with six other small and medium-sized city mayors next week in Columbus, Indiana: all expenses paid by a federal grant.
"The Mayors’ Institute on City Design (MICD) is a leadership initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with the United States Conference of Mayors. Since 1986, the Mayors’ Institute has helped transform communities through design by preparing mayors to be the chief urban designers of their cities. MICD achieves its mission by organizing technical assistance workshops where mayors engage leading design and development experts to find solutions to the most critical planning and design challenges facing their cities ... ."
Other mayors attending will be: Stephanie Orman of Bentonville, AR; Bruce Wilkerson, Bowling Green KY; Paige Brown, Gallatin, TN; Jake Day, Salisbury MD; Michael Vandersteen, Sheyboygan, WI.
Each mayor is asked to bring and present a critical issue facing their city to the group: Wilson declined to say specifically what her's will be beforehand, only that it was "more about the process than anything." She said she would have more to say about it when she returns.
From the MICD website: "Participation in each two-and-one-half-day session is limited to eight mayors, eight preeminent design and development professionals, and MICD partners. Many complex design topics have been addressed in recent years include downtown and neighborhood revitalization, transportation planning, creative placemaking, district visioning and branding, main street and commercial corridor redevelopment, affordable housing, historic preservation, and sustainable development. Following each presentation, mayors and design professionals identify important issues, offer suggestions, and discuss potential solutions. The interchange sparks lively debates, generates new ideas, and inspires creative thinking."
MAYOR'S INSTITUTE ON CITY DESIGN
|Mayor Karin Wilson
"The Mayors’ Institute on City Design (MICD) is a leadership initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with the United States Conference of Mayors. Since 1986, the Mayors’ Institute has helped transform communities through design by preparing mayors to be the chief urban designers of their cities. MICD achieves its mission by organizing technical assistance workshops where mayors engage leading design and development experts to find solutions to the most critical planning and design challenges facing their cities ... ."
Other mayors attending will be: Stephanie Orman of Bentonville, AR; Bruce Wilkerson, Bowling Green KY; Paige Brown, Gallatin, TN; Jake Day, Salisbury MD; Michael Vandersteen, Sheyboygan, WI.
Each mayor is asked to bring and present a critical issue facing their city to the group: Wilson declined to say specifically what her's will be beforehand, only that it was "more about the process than anything." She said she would have more to say about it when she returns.
From the MICD website: "Participation in each two-and-one-half-day session is limited to eight mayors, eight preeminent design and development professionals, and MICD partners. Many complex design topics have been addressed in recent years include downtown and neighborhood revitalization, transportation planning, creative placemaking, district visioning and branding, main street and commercial corridor redevelopment, affordable housing, historic preservation, and sustainable development. Following each presentation, mayors and design professionals identify important issues, offer suggestions, and discuss potential solutions. The interchange sparks lively debates, generates new ideas, and inspires creative thinking."
No comments:
Post a Comment