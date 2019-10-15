New Development Approved In Tatumville Watershed

Fairhope, Alabama
CALLED 'SUMMER LANE PUD'
The city council unanimously approved the 'Summer Lane' Planned Unit Development on 5.2 acres previously-zoned for M-1 use (light industrial) on south Section Street, south of Pecan Avenue. The property is owned by the Myrtle Bung Living Trust.
Waivers requesting private roads and gates were not granted for the "innovative," circular, 15-lot neighborhood.
Entrances are to be from Section Street and Summer Lane, currently a dead end road on the west side.
The environmentally-sensitive Tatumville Gully runs through the southern part of the property; questions about the exact location of the FEMA floodplain still need to be determined, according to engineers. (An amendment to the plan may be needed later.)
|S. Section St. PUD location
|gully
