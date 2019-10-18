New Volanta Park Plan Proposed

Fairhope, Alabama
|New Volanta plan proposed (top is north)
MORE BASEBALL FIELDS/PARKING NEEDED
|More fields here
A new plan to add 4 baseball fields and parking on the east side of Volanta Park could be approved during the next city council meeting; and up to $1.5 million added to the budget for design and construction.
This design would replace one approved two years ago that proposed adding new fields on the west side; both plans remove one existing field on the south (Volanta Avenue) side and replace it with more parking there too.
The city's Recreation Committee approved the revised plan earlier this month.
|Old Volanta Plan (right is north)
a
No comments:
Post a Comment