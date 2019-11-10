The Fairhope Times
Sunday, November 10, 2019
'Fairhope Docks' Municipal Marina Repair Started
Fairhope, Alabama
Fairhope Docks on Fly Creek
FLY CREEK PROJECT
Improvements to rotting piers and bulkheads on the west side of the city's Fairhope Docks marina on Fly Creek has begun; Asphalt Services Company is doing the work for about $300K.
9:13:00 AM
