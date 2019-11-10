Search This Blog

Sunday, November 10, 2019

'Fairhope Docks' Municipal Marina Repair Started

Fairhope, Alabama


Fairhope Docks on Fly Creek


FLY CREEK PROJECT

Improvements to rotting piers and bulkheads on the west side of  the city's Fairhope Docks marina on Fly Creek has begun; Asphalt Services Company is doing the work for about $300K.



