Fairhope High Could Get Second SRO

LARGEST STUDENT BODY IN COUNTY
The city council passed a resolution for a second school resource officer at Fairhope High School; funding is to be provided by Baldwin County and the Board of Education (up to $50K).
The original agreement (MOU) from October of last year providing one at every school is to be modified to allow two at the high school (County commission and Sheriff must sign off too).
Council president Burrell said he was not certain of the reasons for needing the second officer, but thought it was a good idea anyway since funding was to be provided. The city provides certain equipment, such as a vehicle.
School Board President Christenberry cited the size of the school:
"I had no idea this was on the agenda but I sure am thankful to the city leaders for their action on this matter! Fairhope High School is the largest high school in our county with over 1700 students and the safety of each one of them is a top priority for our system and our city! Working together makes all the positive difference in the world."
Officer David Miller is the school's current SRO; they are under supervision of the Fairhope Police Department.
"No problems that I am aware. I think the county is funding another SRO, so I think we are wise to accept that funding. We do pay some share, but it is still a good deal for us."
