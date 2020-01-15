Another Movie Production Coming To Town

Fairhope, Alabama
CALLED "MAP OF TINY PERFECT THINGS"
Brandon Goertz, location manager for executive producer (Fairhope native) Scott Lumpkin has approached the city council about filming another major motion picture beginning in mid February and lasting into March.
Filming is to be all around town, in Daphne and Mobile too, but the central business district is to be prominently featured in the film.
The screenplay is based on a short story by Lev Grossman appearing in the the book Summer Days and Nights is "about two teens who live the day repeatedly, enabling them to create a titular map. The character Mark takes advantage of reliving the same day over and over by reading his way through a library. When he meets Margaret, who's also aware of the time loop, they set out to find every amazing event -- no matter how big or small-- that occurred that day" according to an online synopsis.
Ian Samuels is set to direct the film for Weed Road Pictures, according to various online reports.
15 cast members (actors not announced yet) and 75 crew members are expected; about 45 extras will be needed as well.
MULTIPLE STREET CLOSURES PROPOSED
Filming is tentatively set to begin on February 15 and last until March 8th. Various downtown streets (all subject to change) would have to be periodically closed during that period including Fairhope Avenue, Section Street, De La Mare, Bancroft, et al.
The interior of the library, Fairhope Pharmacy, Vernon's Barber shop, Book Inn, Coastal Community College, Fairhope High School, house in the Fruit n' Nut neighborhood, and other locations may be used as well.
A Fred Astaire-like walk/dance sequence is slated for Section Street from the pharmacy to the Dr. Music store, according to Goertz.
Other streets will have to be used for equipment staging.
COUNCIL'S APPROVAL STILL NEEDED
The city council will have to approve the proposed street closures per city filming regulations; being during Mardis Gras season is a concern.
Council members asked that businesses affected be contacted to get their oks before signing off, possibly during the next council meeting.
Mayor Wilson added later she thought some of the street closure requests were excessive and may be scaled back somewhat by producers later.
Goertz said any inconvenience to business owners may be offset by free advertising they would receive when the film is released (Amazon Prime) since the fictional town in the movie is to be called Fairhope (Massachusetts's?); other compensation could be provided in some cases too, he added.
Part of the city's Pecan Avenue warehouse if to be leased for two months for equipment storage as well.
|Based on short story in book.
