Friday, February 14, 2020

Controversial Fly Creek Apartments To Open

Fairhope, Alabama




The first phase of the controversial 240-unit 'Retreat at Fairhope Village' apartment complex (behind Publix grocery on Hwy 98) is scheduled to be available next month.

According to its website theretreatatfairhopevillage.com, rent ranges from $1060/month for one bedroom to $2085 for three.

The project survived lawsuits by neighborhood residents in a futile attempt to stop it ... and was a major factor in the 2016 municipal election. (http://thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com/…/judge-reverses-fly-c…)

Additional traffic congestion along U.S. 98 especially at the Parker Road intersection is the main concern now, according to our polling.

A 77 unit town home project, called The Highlands, is under construction adjacent to the apartments as well.
3 comments:

Textide said...

Mayor Wilson did a great job NOT STOPPING these apartments that she said she would stop...please vote for someone else in the next election....

Friday, February 14, 2020
Sad Sack said...

Sure, after the former mayor and his friends sneaked them in!

Friday, February 14, 2020
Anonymous said...

Even worse though are the sprawling suburbs of cookie cutter mass-produced homes on the east and south side of town. A disaster!!

Friday, February 14, 2020

