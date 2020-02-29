Fairhope Schools To Be Renamed

Fairhope, Alabama
RECONFIGURATION COMING
When construction of new classrooms is completed and they are each reconfigured to K-6 grades for next year, the Baldwin County School Board voted to rename the current Intermediate School on Bishop Road to Fairhope Elementary East and the Elementary School on N. Section Street to Fairhope Elementary West.
