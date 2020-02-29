Search This Blog

Translate

Saturday, February 29, 2020

Fairhope Schools To Be Renamed

Fairhope, Alabama


Elementary East

Elementary West


RECONFIGURATION COMING 

When construction of new classrooms is completed and they are each reconfigured to K-6 grades for next year, the Baldwin County School Board voted to rename the current Intermediate School on Bishop Road to Fairhope Elementary East and the Elementary School on N. Section Street to Fairhope Elementary West.
at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)