2020 Arts n' Crafts Festival Called Off

Fairhope, Alabama
CORONAVIRUS FEARS
City council members and representatives for the annual Arts n' Crafts Festival (Lang Floyd) and concurrent Eastern Shore Art Center Show (Bryant Whelan) mutually decided to call off the 3-day festival set to begin March 20th; but try to reschedule for later in the year, if logistically possible.
Councilman Brown dissented, wanting to go ahead and let people decide for themselves to attend.
Both sides informally agreed not to hold the other in breach of the festival's contract with the city (to allow use of city streets).
Respective boards of directors of the organizations were to meet later about rescheduling the events; mayor Wilson said the city may be able to help with associated costs (rescheduling).
Over 200K visitors usually attend the yearly event.
|Floyd at left, Whelan front and center.
