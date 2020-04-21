N. Section Street To Remain Closed For Now

Fairhope, Alabama
SEWER UPGRADES CONTINUE
According to Richard Peterson who is managing the project for the city, N. Section Street will have to remain closed for another two weeks or so.
|North Section Street
According to Richard Peterson who is managing the project for the city, N. Section Street will have to remain closed for another two weeks or so.
Peterson:
"Scott Laughlin of Boan Contracting said he believed it will be a couple of weeks before they get finished. The special made manhole, which we thought would be shipped last week, will no be in until this week. This manhole will be connected to the replacement sewer line we are running along the north 15’ of the Bay Flooring property and will allow us the opportunity to abandon the oldest outfall main crossing the gully behind the flooring store to get to the wastewater treatment plant."
Some drainage work is still needed there as well:
"Plus, they are concerned about the storm drain at the intersection of Bayou and Section that was cut and replaced when they tied in the 18” force main to the new 24” gravity main on Section Street. They want to get that repaired before traffic is allowed on the street in case it undermined on itself and created a sinkhole in the road. They are working on this issue as well."
