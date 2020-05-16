Emergency Water Conservation Plan Adopted

Fairhope, Alabama
EMERGENCY CONSERVATION PLAN ENACTED
At a special meeting on May 13th, by a 4-1 vote (Brown, no) the city council enacted ordinance 1682 establishing a water conservation plan to deal with possible shortages caused by drought, equipment failure, pipe leaks, or other problems resulting in water levels in city storage tanks falling too low.
The current drought, a pump failure, and water main breaks have caused levels in the tanks to fall to unacceptable levels; providing adequate pressure for fire protection and the hospital are primary considerations, according to water superintendent Jay Whitman.
The ordinance cannot officially take effect until May 27th, to allow time for it to be legally advertised in newspapers per state law.
VOLUNTARY COMPLIANCE SOUGHT NOW
Even though a new ordinance won't take effect for two weeks (May 27th), the mayor and council are asking citizens to comply with a phase one WATER ALERT now:
* Phase I: Water Alert -- Voluntary. All persons ... are requested to voluntarily limit water ... to that is absolutely necessary for health, business, and outdoor use ... ."
EMERGENCY DECLARATION LATER COULD TRIGGER PENALTY PHASES
If consumption does not fall below specific targets, the city council may return to enact a water emergency declaration to impose further restrictions with penalties.
*Phase II: Water Warning.
*Phase II: Water Emergency.
Water consumption versus supply on May 27th will determine if these measures will be needed.
Council president Burrell said he hopes the drought eases and the pump will be repaired by then ... and these phases will not be necessary.
Mayor Wilson agreed and added it is good to have an ordinance on the books anyway ... in case it is ever needed again.
|Water conservation ordinance.
EMERGENCY CONSERVATION PLAN ENACTED
At a special meeting on May 13th, by a 4-1 vote (Brown, no) the city council enacted ordinance 1682 establishing a water conservation plan to deal with possible shortages caused by drought, equipment failure, pipe leaks, or other problems resulting in water levels in city storage tanks falling too low.
The current drought, a pump failure, and water main breaks have caused levels in the tanks to fall to unacceptable levels; providing adequate pressure for fire protection and the hospital are primary considerations, according to water superintendent Jay Whitman.
The ordinance cannot officially take effect until May 27th, to allow time for it to be legally advertised in newspapers per state law.
VOLUNTARY COMPLIANCE SOUGHT NOW
Even though a new ordinance won't take effect for two weeks (May 27th), the mayor and council are asking citizens to comply with a phase one WATER ALERT now:
* Phase I: Water Alert -- Voluntary. All persons ... are requested to voluntarily limit water ... to that is absolutely necessary for health, business, and outdoor use ... ."
EMERGENCY DECLARATION LATER COULD TRIGGER PENALTY PHASES
If consumption does not fall below specific targets, the city council may return to enact a water emergency declaration to impose further restrictions with penalties.
*Phase II: Water Warning.
*Phase II: Water Emergency.
Water consumption versus supply on May 27th will determine if these measures will be needed.
Council president Burrell said he hopes the drought eases and the pump will be repaired by then ... and these phases will not be necessary.
Mayor Wilson agreed and added it is good to have an ordinance on the books anyway ... in case it is ever needed again.
|Jay Whitman
No comments:
Post a Comment