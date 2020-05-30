New Handicapped Ramps Meet Regulations

Fairhope, Alabama
403 FAIRHOPE AVENUE
Handicapped access ramps that were constructed out onto the city sidewalk in front of the old Andres meet city building regulations, according to councilman Boone who said he had checked with the city building department.
The building has been undergoing renovations since Andres closed last summer; federal regulations to add handicapped access are triggered if renovations are extensive enough.
Councilman Burrell worried about setting a precedent for other downtown buildings; councilmen Robinson said there may be better ways to go about it and Brown agreed: "Hopefully, there will be a better solution moving forward."
Mayor Wilson said the city council approved the ramps: "I believe we have to work with the businesses that are bringing buildings to code to serve all patrons."
In some cases the only other cost-effective option may be to demolish the building.
'Back On The Rack' resale now occupies part of the space; we were told 'Mary Ann's Deli' was planning to locate in the other part.
(The Times is still investigating this story. Check back for updates.)
|403 Fairhope Avenue. thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com
