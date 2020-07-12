Highway 181 4-Lane Paving Underway Now

Fairhope, Alabama
USING BP RESTORE ACT FUNDING
The much-anticipated addition of lanes to Highway 181 from CR 64 in Belforest south to just past Highway 104 in east Fairhope has begun; paving completion is expected by next spring.
Amons and Blackmon is the contractor.
The 181/104 intersection is to be improved as well; at least two major commercial developments are in planning stages at that intersection.
The 3.9 mile, $19.9 million ALDOT project is being mostly-funded by a portion of a $59 million highway capacity upgrade grant (using 2010 BP oil spill environmental fines) that was awarded by the Gulf Coast Recovery Council in March of 2018 (4 other roads in the county are being upgraded using the same grant).
Baldwin County is providing funding as well.
The next phase is to extend highway down to CR 32, when funding becomes available.
|Highway 181 looking south.
|Looking south.
|Recovery Council March 2018 meeting.
