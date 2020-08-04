Clock Corner Underground Tanks Uncovered

Fairhope, Alabama
CITY PURCHASING PROPERTY
Last night, public works personnel uncovered four underground storage tanks where the old Gaston Motors gas station/dealership once operated on the NE corner of Fairhope Avenue and Section Street.
Any remaining liquids and contaminated soils will be removed and disposed of per environmental regulations before the hole is filled in and the area restored to original appearance.
Public Works director Johnson: “Work went well last night with no major issues. All tanks are exposed and ready for venting, draining and removal during tonight’s shift. There is liquid present in the tanks with some having a strong petro-chemical odor. The fuel jobber will be activated to process the hydrocarbons. The early investigations indicated three tanks, the ground penetrating investigation suggested up to five. The dig discovered four and one big chunk of concrete the size and shape of a tank. We think it was the footer for the dealership sign. I stayed with the crews until midnight, they worked until the wee hours of the morning."
The current private owner is financing removal costs; the city the cost for removing fluids in tanks (if any).
Purchase cost is being split with the Single Tax Corporation.
|Section St. at Fairhope Ave.
1 comment:
Thank you for the good reporting--very interesting to see.
