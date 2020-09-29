Hurricane Debris Removal Costly

Fairhope, Alabama
HURRICANE SALLY
Removal of the massive piles of felled trees and other debris from the hurricane will be costly according to public works director Johnson, about $7.7 million; but most of that should eventually be reimbursed by FEMA (federal disaster relief) and state sources making the city's final share only about $814K. (The city has built up a $7 million emergency fund for such occasions.)
There will be three passes of all city streets by debris removal contractor Crowder Gulf, the first is already underway ... followed by two more ending in late November.
Johnson cautioned that debris removal from roads like Greeno Road, Hwy 104, and Hwy 181 are the state's responsibility ... and Scenic Hwy 98 the county's.
No comments:
Post a Comment