Prolifertion of New Cell Phone Antennas Feared

Fairhope, Alabama
|Fairhope courthouse wants its own.
|Type proposed by AT&T
COURTHOUSE WANTS ONE NOW
According to an AT&T engineer, the county commission and a state house representative who has an office there are requesting an additional small cell phone antenna be installed to improve reception within the satellite courthouse at 1100 Fairhope Avenue. (The antennas are currently 4G, but can be used for the faster 5G later.)
During a review of the request at the city's December planning commission meeting, city planning staff objected to installing an entirely new pole for the equipment in the city's right of way (too many poles cluttered/unsightly), preferring using an existing pole (or other options) instead.
Staff suggested a custom pole, combining both antenna and light, in the courthouse parking lot similar to some already being used elsewhere around town may be more appropriate (see picture below).
The AT&T spokesman said the county had requested it not be located directly in front of the courthouse doors on an existing wooden pole in the right of way (as the company first-proposed); that is why a new pole on the east side driveway is being requested now, he said.
COUNCILMAN URGES CAUTION
Councilman Burrell warned the commission to be careful not to set a precedent ... or other businesses throughout town may want their own antennas outside of their offices as well.
Burrell: "We want to make state and county officials happy ... but that could mean hundreds or thousands of new poles throughout the city ... someday. "
Burrell thought citizens are going to want the new 5G service when it becomes available; co-location of the equipment in unobtrusive locations whenever possible is the best.
Burrell clarified his position later when asked by the Times: "I stated hundreds, if not thousands. It would take years to build the system out. Hopefully, we can utilize existing poles, but it is going to be a battle with the 5G suppliers if they don’t want to share space. 5G antennas need to be spaced every 150m, about 500 ft. Picture needing a pole every 500 ft in the city and what that grid looks like. There are some municipalities already taking a hard line against these. I want our citizens to have access to the latest technology, so we must be smart in how/where the poles/antennas are allowed. That was my point. Let’s not just let them be put anywhere now. That will come back to bite us later when hundreds are needed."
TABLED UNTIL NEXT MEETING
Planning commissioners decided to hold over the request until their next meeting to allow time for city staff, county staff, and AT&T to come up with an agreeable solution.
|Combination streetlamp/mini tower near pier.
No comments:
Post a Comment