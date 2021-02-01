Fly Creek Hurricane Trees To Be Removed

Fairhope, Alabama
PROPOSALS BEING SOUGHT
The city requested bidders to remove trees from Fly Creek that were downed by hurricane Sally (some may have already been removed by adjacent private property owners).
The trees are to be cut along the vertical projection of shorelines into 8 foot sections and transported by barge to the Fairhope docks where city sanitation equipment will transport them to the dump (or removed by other means from shoreline).
Adjacent private property owners along the creek are responsible for removing remaining stumps, trunks, etc., on dry land, according to the specifications.
Depending on responses, the city council may award the contract at an upcoming meeting.
REIMBURSEMENT UNCERTAIN
The city's hurricane debris removal contractor is to monitor the work; councilman Burrell told the Times he isn't sure the city will ever be reimbursed by FEMA or another agency, but "we are going to try."
A jurisdictional debate between federal and state agencies has been holding up the work, according to public works director Johnson.
