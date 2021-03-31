Harbor Board Elects New Officers

Fairhope, Alabama
|Chairman Bates at far right.
The city's Harbor Board Advisory Committee met recently at the city docks on Fly Creek and elected new officers: Don Bates chairman, Scot Douglas vice chairman, and Skip Jones secretary.
Bates is the current owner/president of the Osprey Initiative environmental consulting company; before that he was a vice president at Thompson Engineering.
Bates said he thought maintaining the clean marina policy adopted by the city council two years ago should be a priority.
NEW "VISION" FLOATED
Marina manager Sean Saye thought fixing damage from hurricane Sally and Zeta should be first priority (electrical, erosion, dock damage).
He also talked about new proposals for using vacant buildings on the property to generate revenue: a canvas repair shop, boat brokerage, and fish market were some possibilities mentioned.
Another boat repair yard was not being proposed at this time.
Board member councilman Boone told the group he still favored the earlier plan endorsed by the city council for a dry boat storage facility there that would involve tearing down some of the old existing buildings. (The goal is for the marina to generate enough revenue to break even, rather than continue to be supplemented by the city.)
When asked about it later, city council president Burrell agreed: "I certainly can see their desire to have
those businesses, but I think for the immediate future, they clash with
the improvements we want to make. I think once
the “Fairhope Docks” gets further along with the overall master plan,
other business ventures can certainly be considered, but if those
businesses were to be established now, we would shape the Docks around
them, and I think those types of businesses can be
shaped around the overall plan. We don’t have the right type of
structures, nor are they physically where they need to be right now.
Allowing businesses to occupy an existing structure only complicates and
delays necessary improvements."
MAIN PIER MARINA RUN BY CITY TOO?
Some of the board members thought the marina at the city's main pier could be run better by the city; but it was pointed out that the city has a long term lease with the restaurant operator to manage that marina.
When asked about it later council president Burrell mentioned the lease but added it may be possible: "I’m not opposed to the city taking over the marina at the main pier, but as you know that is under lease, and is a much more complicated item. I can tell you those preliminary conversations have taken place very recently, however, it is much too premature to suggest any movement one way or the other."
Board member Tom Yeager called the several sunken boats there now an environmental disaster; the restaurant owner/marina manager is responsible for seeing that they are removed.
SEEKING NEW MEMBER
The board is seeking applicants to fill the seat of Bob Riggs who resigned last year; anyone interested should contact the city clerk's office.
It looks a lot cleaner now.
