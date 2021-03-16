Search This Blog

Translate

Tuesday, March 16, 2021

"Living Memorial" Proposed For Police Station

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

Proposed design.

TO FIRST RESPONDERS AND ESSENTIAL WORKERS

A Fairhope citizen wants to install a living memorial to first responders and other essential healthcare workers in front of the police station, at no cost to the city.

Retired college basketball coach Bob Weltlich is proposing a 6' tall eagle and plaque similar to the one installed in his hometown of Orrville, Ohio over a year ago (above).

From an October 2019 'Orrville Daily Record' newspaper report: 
 
"Bob Weltlich wanted to recognize all of those who serve to protect the safety and freedom of their community but more so, their families who wait at home, not knowing whether their loved ones will return home at the end of the day.

Weltlich, who grew up in Orrville but lives in southern Alabama, reached out to Mayor Dave Handwerk about six months ago with the idea to pay tribute to servicemen and women in the military, the community's first responders and those who don't necessarily wear a uniform but find themselves on the front lines of today's greatest dangers."

 

NEEDS COUNCIL'S APPROVAL

During a recent work session, Fairhope council members indicated they would approve a resolution to install the monument at an upcoming meeting, as long as there is no cost to the city or other strings attached.

(Mayor Sullivan said the COPA that usually approves public art is no longer associated with the Eastern Shore Art Center and will not be involved in this one.)


 

 

 

 


at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)