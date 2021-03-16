"Living Memorial" Proposed For Police Station

Fairhope, Alabama
|Proposed design.
TO FIRST RESPONDERS AND ESSENTIAL WORKERS
A Fairhope citizen wants to install a living memorial to first responders and other essential healthcare workers in front of the police station, at no cost to the city.
Retired college basketball coach Bob Weltlich is proposing a 6' tall eagle and plaque similar to the one installed in his hometown of Orrville, Ohio over a year ago (above).
Weltlich, who grew up in Orrville but lives in southern Alabama, reached out to
Mayor Dave Handwerk about six months ago with the idea to pay tribute to
servicemen and women in the military, the community's first responders and
those who don't necessarily wear a uniform but find themselves on the front
lines of today's greatest dangers."
NEEDS COUNCIL'S APPROVAL
During a recent work session, Fairhope council members indicated they would approve a resolution to install the monument at an upcoming meeting, as long as there is no cost to the city or other strings attached.
(Mayor Sullivan said the COPA that usually approves public art is no longer associated with the Eastern Shore Art Center and will not be involved in this one.)
