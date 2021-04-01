County/City Leaders Blast Slow FEMA Reimbursement

Fairhope, Alabama
Robertsdale Central Annex meeting room.
HURRICANE SALLY RECOVERY COSTLY
Mayor Sullivan and city staff joined other mayors from around the county and county commissioners to discuss ways to speed up disaster recovery payments from FEMA.
County administrator Wayne Dyess said the main purpose of the meeting
held at the county's central annex building in Roberstdale was "to develop a strategy to get reimbursed more quickly, since everyone
was having similar problems." Sally's debris removal cost in the county alone amounted to over $70 million, Dyess said.
Fairhope Public Works director Johnson said debris cleanup from the September 2020 hurricane cost Fairhope over $10 million.
He cited unusual red tape and inconsistency of FEMA's requirements as one hold up: "Every time we address what they want changed ... (it) appears they object to the changes we made per their direction."
According to the city's disaster coordinator contractor, a firm who has had clients nationwide, these issues do not come up in other states, Johnson said.
Fairhope treasurer Kim Creech agreed this storm was unusual: "A lot of the information being required by FEMA now ... did not come up after hurricanes Ivan and Katrina." (Creech worked for the county during those storms.)
OTHER CITIES HIT HARD TOO
Other mayors and their staff present concurred the process seemed unusually cumbersome this time.
Cleanup cost in Daphne was $10.5 million; Silverhill $750K; Orange Beach $14.5 million; Foley $13 million; Bay Minette $2 million; Magnolia Springs $1.5 million; Robertsdale $3.3 million; and for Baldwin County itself $70 million.
Reserves have been depleted and in some cases new lines of credit relied on to pay debris removal costs.
(The Fairhope city council took out a $5 million line of credit to help cover debris cleanup cost.)
"POLITICS" TO BLAME?
Commissioner Jeb Ball and Orange Beach Mayor Kennon blamed partisan politics for the delay since Baldwin is the "redest county in the reddest state." Commissioner Davis wondered if "we are being targeted as well."
Ball: "Are we being punished for being a red state? The president is not in charge. Nancy Pelosi is running the show."
Mayor Kennon: "It's political. BP all over again."
Others weren't so sure, since some reimbursements for other storms more than two years ago are still being sought (Hurricane Michael, and tropical storm Nate during the Trump administration).
A consultant hired by the county to help with FEMA matters thought the change of administrations may be a factor as new people come onboard ... and opined the new ones may actually be more liberal with spending; it typically takes 6-9 months for major reimbursements to begin after paperwork is completed, she said. (The new FEMA Administrator has yet to be appointed by Congress.)
GOVERNOR'S HELP SOUGHT?
Commissioner Davis thought the next step should be a collaborative strategy/effort to move forward, perhaps with letters about each city's narrative from city councils and mayors to representatives in Washington and to Governor Ivey.
Commissioners worried time is getting short since hurricane season is approaching new storms could could severely stress already stretched county and city budgets to the breaking point.
Commissioner Underwood thought the pandemic and change of administrations in Washington could be factors in the delay too, but worried any more disasters on top of the pandemic "can bankrupt us" without timely financial relief from FEMA.
NEW FEMA DIRECTOR NOMINATED
Deanne Criswell has been nominated by president Biden to be the new FEMA Administrator, but not yet confirmed by the US Senate (click).
Criswell said she is “incredibly honored” by the nomination:
Johnson in red vest.
FEMA's organizational chart.
No mystery. Turmoil and conflict among top leadership trickles down through the ranks and causes confusion there as well.
