Transparency Still Necessary in Crisis

Wednesday, August 25, 2021

East Side Housing Boom Continues

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

'Harvest Green' PUD.
                                 
Proposed site.
     
HWY 181 CORRIDOR

The city's planning commission recommended approval for 'Harvest Green,' a 375 lot, phased, "mixed-use" housing development proposed for 193 acres on both sides of Highway 181 (currently outside city limits), about a quarter mile north of Hwy 104, adjacent to 'The Waters' neighborhood.

Current owner of the property is Silverhill Enterprises Llc; the city is to provide natural gas and water service; sewer is to be split between the city and private BCSS. Electricity is by Riviera Utilities.

Space is provided in the plan for a new fire station, when needed. No commercial use is being proposed anywhere in the project.

A traffic study and other technical requirements must be met before final approval, according to city staff. (This stretch of highway is being 4-laned.)

Since this is a PUD, planned unit development, and concurrent annexation is requested, the city council has final approval authority.

Fire station parcel.

