East Side Housing Boom Continues

Fairhope, Alabama
The city's planning commission recommended approval for 'Harvest Green,' a 375 lot, phased, "mixed-use" housing development proposed for 193 acres on both sides of Highway 181 (currently outside city limits), about a quarter mile north of Hwy 104, adjacent to 'The Waters' neighborhood.
Current owner of the property is Silverhill Enterprises Llc; the city is to provide natural gas and water service; sewer is to be split between the city and private BCSS. Electricity is by Riviera Utilities.
Space is provided in the plan for a new fire station, when needed. No commercial use is being proposed anywhere in the project.
A traffic study and other technical requirements must be met before final approval, according to city staff. (This stretch of highway is being 4-laned.)
Since this is a PUD, planned unit development, and concurrent annexation is requested, the city council has final approval authority.
