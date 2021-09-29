Aldi Grocery Coming To Fairhope

Fairhope, Alabama
|Aldi site at upper right
|Aldi plan (thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com)
Highway 181 Corridor
A MOP (multiple occupancy project) plan for an Aldi grocery store to be located on 7 unzoned acres at the Hwy 181/Fairhope Avenue intersection is on the agenda for the October 4th planning commission meeting.
Although the project is just outside city limits, city subdivision regulations still apply in the ETJ (extra territorial jurisdiction).
Turning lanes are to be installed on both 181 and Fairhope Ave.; the 22K square foot store is expected to be completed in late 2022, according to documents.
