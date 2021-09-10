New 9/11 Memorial Unveiled

Fairhope, Alabama
POLICE STATION RENAMED
Mayor Sullivan and city council members were on hand this morning for the unveiling of the new 9/11 Memorial at the police station on Section Street.
Fairhope resident Bob Weltlich organized the fundraising for the tribute to all first responders, including front line health care workers during the covid-19 pandemic.
Also during the ceremony, the Justice Center was renamed for former Police Chief Joe Petties, the city's first African American Chief.
|Former chief Joe Petties.
