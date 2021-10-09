Board Denies Swimming Pool Variance Request

Fairhope, Alabama
BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS AND APPEALS
By a 4-1 vote, the city's Board of Adjustments denied a zoning variance requested by owners of a home on N. Bayview ... so that a swimming pool could be constructed on the north side of the property, along Blakeney Avenue. (Swimming pools are considered accessory structures under city codes.)
Contractor Robert Brown, who represented owner Robert Clay, argued that the irregular lot configuration and topography (slope) created grounds for the hardship variance; but city staff disagreed, thought their objectives could be obtained in other ways besides a setback variance.
Two Blakeney Avenue neighbors also objected to the variance, because a proposed privacy fence around the new pool may block their view of the bay.
Brown said the owners plan to remodel the house/carport as well; they have the option of appealing the board's decision in civil court. The house was constructed in 1916, in the city's Bayfront Historic District.
Member David Martin was in dissent: he favored granting the variance.
Current Board members are: Donna Cook , Frank Lamia, Cathy Slagle, Anil Vira (chairman), Mike Baugh, Hunter Smith, David Martin - 1st Alternate, Ryan Baker - 2nd Alternate.
