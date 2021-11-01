Gas Reclamation Coming to County's Landfill

Fairhope, Alabama
Baldwin County officials say plans for a methane gas reclamation plant at the Magnolia Landfill in Summerdale could be finalized soon, with a groundbreaking in the first part of November.
Landfill gas (LFG) is a natural byproduct of the decomposition of organic material in landfills. LFG is composed of roughly 50 percent methane (the primary component of natural gas), 50 percent carbon dioxide (CO2) and a small amount of non-methane organic compounds.
Currently, gas from buried, decomposing organic material is just being burned off by a flaming plume near the landfill's entrance (photo at top).
A 15-year ground lease for the area just to the right of the landfill's entrance to AEP Renewables LLC who will construct and operate the plant was approved by the county commission at its last meeting; exact financial terms were not available, except that the project will be a "revenue generator" for the county.
When operational, the facility will collect the gas and transport it through pipes along road right of ways to connect to the grid for sale to consumers.
