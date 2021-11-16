Morphy Electric Substation Work To Begin

Fairhope, Alabama
|8300 Morphy Avenue
|Site plan.
8300 MORPHY AVENUE
Site preparations have been completed and construction of the new electrical substation on Morphy Avenue should begin soon, according to electric department superintendent Jeremy Morgan.
This one will replace the overloaded Fairhope Avenue substation (under the water tower where there is no room for expansion). Stewart Electric Inc. is the contractor.
Residents in the adjacent Hawthorne Glenn neighborhood were surprised when the city decided to purchase the property last spring (for $250K); several objected during the subsequent board of adjustments meeting where the project ultimately got the final go-ahead. They were originally told the substation would be located in the large city-owned drainage basin nearby (ABC/Winn Dixie).
The station has to be located in that vicinity, where the high capacity transmission lines run; according to city officials the cost of the first location was prohibitive, an additional $750K for site preparations alone. Degradation of the basin's storm water capacity was a worry for some too.
Last week one of the adjacent houses was up for sale; heavy landscaping will be added at some point as a visual buffer.
|Adjacent homes.
|Live oak tree saved.
No comments:
Post a Comment