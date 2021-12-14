New Morphy Electrical Substation Construction Begins

Fairhope, Alabama
|8300 Morphy Avenue substation.
Construction has begun on the new electrical subsation at 8300 Morphy Avenue: the final phase of a $9 million electrical capacity upgrade begun four years ago. Twin Beech, Volanta and Nichols/Young stations have already been completed. Stewart Electrical is the contractor.
Total cost for this one is just over $1 million (acquisition of the property was $250K). The new transformer to be used has been strored at the Twin Beech Road station for several months. Four months is the estimated construction time.
This will replace the current, undersized Fairhope Avenue substation (under the water tower).
Larger overhead transmission lines will still have to be run between the stations as well, to reach full capacity: $900K additional cost.
|Transformer in storage.
