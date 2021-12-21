White Grove Neighborhood Street Lights To Be Replaced

Fairhope, Alabama
DAMAGED BY STORM
City of Fairhope Electric and the Baldwin Electric Membership Cooperative are cooperating to replace and maintain 22 street lights in the White Grove neighborhood on the east side of town (off of Gayfer Rd. Extension).
This is a rare instance where electricity is provided by BEMC, but the streets are the city's.
Some of the lights were damaged by hurricane Sally in 2020; the new lights will be Traditionaire LED's.
Cost will be $34K.
