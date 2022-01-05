New Proposal For Historic Fairhope Hardware Store

Fairhope, Alabama
|Possible design.
TO BE CALLED 'PEOPLES COOPERATIVE' AGAIN
The Times has obtained early plans by new owners for the former Fairhope Hardware store at 301 Fairhope Avenue in the central business district.
The new People's Cooperative Building could have a restaurant and retail downstairs and event-space upstairs, with an associated roof deck.
Built in 1922, the 'Peoples' Cooperative General Merchandice Store' was the first occupant; since then various businesses operated there over the years, the last being Fairhope Hardware, ca. 1980's - 2018.
|Possible interior layout.
|Circa 1920's.
I am glad they have plans on keeping the facade of the building original. It would be terrible if they bulldozed the building and build something that doesn't fit the neighboring architecture.
Hope they take down the horrible mural painting.
