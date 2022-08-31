'Blind Tiger' Coming To Fairhope Pier

Fairhope, Alabama

UNDER NEW OWNERSHIP



Work has begun to remodel the old 'The Pier' restaurant to become the 'Blind Tiger Fairhope' according to workers there today. Councilman Burrell told the Times the future of the marina is still being negotiated: " ... for now, the marina is staying a part of the lease. We are negotiating a new lease, marina could still be included, in the event they want to do more, but a new lease would only be in effect if they want to do more on the site."

This will be only the fourth restaurant to operate there since the early 1970s: Yardarm, Shux, and then The Pier (Bob Pope and Rick Gambino owners).

About The Blind Tiger from web sources: "Thomas Genin, the owner of The Blind Tiger, began his culinary career under (celebrity chef) Emeril Lagasse and since has conceived, built and operated and host of different restaurant concept. His first establishment was Tigres in Pass Christian, MS. Tigres was a Coast favorite offering fine dining until it was destroyed by Hurricane Katrina in August of 2005.

Thomas loves to travel the Bahamas and Caribbean.

He liked the casual bars, the open air, laid back feel, and the good food he found in little out-of-the-way places there. So, he conceived a restaurant where you could have the same type of experience without the travel time and expense of actually going to the islands. He and a partner built three locations before he sold his share and set out once again on his culinary journey. This led to experimentation with a series of restaurant concepts including The Blind Tiger, Marina Cantina, RAW, Whiskey Prime, AJAX, Mother Cluckers, the TBT Boil Room and The Shrimp Factory.