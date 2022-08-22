Disabled Access Fix Proposed for Problem Sidewalks

Fairhope, Alabama

Southland Place neighborhood.



SOUTHLAND PLACE NEIGHBORHOOD

A fix for sidewalks in the Southland Place neighborhood to bring them into compliance with federal disabled access requirements has been proposed, according to public works director Johnson.

Essentially, the level of roads would be raised up to reduce slopes and some driveways would need to be redone too, requiring the approval of property owners there as well, he said.

The feds have already signed off on the proposed fix, but meetings with neighborhood property owners still had to be arranged for their ok's too.



Funding for the project is being set aside in next year's city budget, Johnson said.

A resident in the neighborhood had filed a complaint with the federal highway administration about the sidewalks about three years ago.





From a 2021 Fairhope Times report:



"After receiving a complaint from a resident of the Southland Place neighborhood (south of Fairhope High School), the federal highway administration wants the city to "voluntarily" bring sidewalks there into compliance with requirements of the ADA, Americans with Disabilities Act of 1991.

In a letter received by the city last year, the FHWA determined that "pedestrian facilities under the city's jurisdiction were constructed in a manner that did not meet ADA requirements ... inaccessible sidewalks and missing curb ramps" at locations on Vivian Loop, Davison Loop and Kemper Lane.

During its last meeting, the city council selected Neel-Schaffer Engineering for the engineering/design work; construction is expected to begin May, 2022. Total cost estimates have yet to be determined..

Homes in the neighborhood were built circa 2003/06, by Adams Homes Llc., according to property records."











