Some Garbage Fees Going Down; Others Up

Fairhope, Alabama

Commercial pick-up going up.







Graceway subsidized apartments.



IN EFFECT OCTOBER 1ST



Residents of apartment complexes who do not use the city's garbage pick-up service will now be eligible for a 50% reduction of their $20 garbage fee on their utility bill and those in subsidized housing with only social security as income may apply to have the fee waived entirely.

To offset any reduction in revenue to the city, commercial customers using more than one can will now have to pay the full $25 per can, rather than just $5 each for additional cans. Non-city cans will no longer be permitted either.

The change was triggered recently when a resident of the Graceway Apartments on Bishop Road questioned why they were being billed for city garbage pick-up when the complex was serviced by a private collection company's dumpster (Republic).

Contact the public works department for details of discounts.















