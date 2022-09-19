Ballpark Restrooms Replacement Contract Awarded

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

Founders Park

Volanta Park
 

VOLANTA AND FOUNDERS PARKS

The city council awarded a contract to replace two aging restrooms at Volanta and Founders Parks to low bidder BCM Morring Inc. for $374K. Four other companies bid on the project.

The restrooms at Volanta date from the 1970s; but at Founders only about twenty years old.

The Volanta ones will be re-located to a new site north of the current one as part of the new Volanta Park layout plan. More parking will be added at the current site.

This project was delayed from last year when only one bidder responded at that time.

 

 

New restroom plan.

 

 

Comments

Anonymous said…
True insanity the amount of money that contractors charge when it is on the public dime. There are entire new homes being built for less than the cost to build these bathrooms.
Monday, September 19, 2022
Anonymous said…
Two approx. 600 sq. ft. buildings with ADA access.
Maybe you should bid and see if you can make a profit.
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Anonymous said…
I agree with you. Porta-Potties would be more cost effective.
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Anonymous said…
If the city council had the wisdom to title the resolution approving the contract "The Ballpark Restroom Replacement Cost Reduction Act," everything would be fine. Sadly, the very best minds are concentrated in the Beltway.
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
