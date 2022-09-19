Ballpark Restrooms Replacement Contract Awarded

Fairhope, Alabama

VOLANTA AND FOUNDERS PARKS



The city council awarded a contract to replace two aging restrooms at Volanta and Founders Parks to low bidder BCM Morring Inc. for $374K. Four other companies bid on the project.



The restrooms at Volanta date from the 1970s; but at Founders only about twenty years old.

The Volanta ones will be re-located to a new site north of the current one as part of the new Volanta Park layout plan. More parking will be added at the current site.



This project was delayed from last year when only one bidder responded at that time.



New restroom plan.





