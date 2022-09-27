Council Passes New Municipal Budget On Time

Fairhope, Alabama

Budget highlights.



Creech at right.



FIRST TIME IN SIX YEARS



For the first time in six years, the city council passed the new FY2022/23 municipal budget before the next fiscal year begins on October 1st. City Treasurer Kim Creech said on-time was their goal; called it "a victory for our team."

Revenue projections are for $130 million, up 12% from the previous year.



Spending includes $43 million for continuing utility upgrades, and funding for 37 new employees including seven additional police officers -- and ten additional for the busy water/wastewater department.

A $15 million line of credit is included on an as-needed basis for potential cost over-runs on utility projects.

BEGAN IN MAY

Mayor Sullivan said the process began in May and many subsequent meetings were held with staff, department heads, and council members.

She called it "a good budget" with revenue projections "conservative" because "we don't know what the economy's going to do ... what's going to happen ... it's (budget) a fluid document ... can be amended if things change."

Council president Conyers, a banker by profession, agreed that the "next 12 months could get interesting."



Many economists predict a recession caused by inflation and high interests rates, among other things.







Revenue projections.



Additional personnel.





