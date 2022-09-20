Councilman Wants "Second Opinion" On Big Utilities Spending Plan Proposal

Fairhope, Alabama

CR 33 water well/treatment site.



$60 MILLION FIVE-YEAR PLAN PROPOSED



Councilman Burrell has asked for a "second opinion" on components of a new 5-year (2023-28) utility upgrade plan presented to the council recently by the mayor ... using various previous engineering studies and recommendations from the three current utility department heads (electric,water/sewer,natural gas).

The biggest part is about $36 million for upgrades to water service, including $7.5 million for "multi-year" water treatment plant (#2 and #3) upgrades ... and $3.5 million for a bigger transmission pipeline along CR 33. Another new water well for $1 million ... and expanded pipe from water treatment plant #1 to #2 along Fairhope Avenue for $4 million, are anticipated in 2024 as well..



Wastewater is second with about $20 million needed over the next five years, including $5 million for a new sewer force main from Highway 181 down Highway 104 and CR ... 13 to connect with existing on Fairhope Avenue .. and another $5 million for sewage plant "head works" expansion.

Federal American Recovery Plan grants for over $8.5 million have been applied for to cover some of the water/sewer work.





COUNCILMAN BURRELL WEIGHS IN

During a recent council meeting, councilman Burrell questioned some of the proposed electric spending (burying wires downtown); but elaborated later when questioned about it by the Times:



" ... would like to see numbers put on those items. I do not have a firm in mind, but I would like an independent firm to give a second opinion as to whether some of the proposed work is necessary. I also felt like some of those items were not entirely necessary such as putting electric underground in some places. We need to catch our breath first ... it is not only the electric utility ... I am concerned with all of the utilities. I recognize the need for upgrades and expansion. I want to be sure that we perform these upgrades efficiently and purposefully. When spending the amount of money we are looking at, it never hurts to get a second opinion."

MAYOR'S RESPONSE

Mayor Sullivan, who was appointed as overall utilities superintendent by the council at the beginning of her term, told the Times later that any second opinions would have to funded in next year's budget:

Sullivan: "... if the Council, as a body, wants a second opinion, the City would have to hire another Engineer, under a professional services contract, to offer an opinion. That service would have to be budgeted."

The new budget year begins October 1st.



5 year water plan.

