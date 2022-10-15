Airport Lease Lawsuit Settlement Discussed

Fairhope, Alabama

October Special Airport Authority meeting.



PROGRESS BEING MADE?



Settlement negotiations are underway in a lawsuit filed last year by the city's Airport Authority against its "fixed-base operator"(FBO), Continental Motors, Inc.

The December 2021 suit essentially alleges that the company was not fulfilling terms of its long-term lease with the Authority to operate the airport.

A special meeting of the Authority titled "renegotiate lease" was held on September 28th where possible new terms were discussed.

While the meeting itself was a private executive session, member Jack Burrell said publicly afterward that proposed terms being offered by the company seemed reasonable.

Burrell: "Negotiations continuing ... fair terms being discussed."



Civil lawsuit case 901385.00 is currently scheduled to be heard January 23, 2023 in Judge Scot Taylor's courtroom in Bay Minette, if a settlement is not reached before that (jury trial).









