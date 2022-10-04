New Concept Plan For Movie 'Encounter ' Property

Fairhope, Alabama

Hwy 181/104 intersection.



Unofficial concept proposal.



'CLOSE ENCOUNTERS' FILMED THERE



Realtors for the new property owner are circulating a preliminary concept for what they are calling the 'Encounter Development' at the northeast corner of the Hwy 181/Hwy 104 intersection in east Fairhope (across from the new Publix).



An old farm house at the northern end was once used in the filming of the Stephen Spielberg classic sci-fi film 'Close Encounters of the Third Kind.' The famous, scary scene involved aliens landing in the field next door ... and then abducting a little boy through the home's pet door. The mother then sets out on an epic quest to find him.



The concept proposal also includes another Wawa gas/convenience store on the corner, according to accompanying literature.

City planning director Simmons told the Times recently no such formal proposal has been submitted to the city yet for consideration/approval.



MOVIE FAN CLUB INVOLVED TOO



The Times has leaned a Facebook Group fan page of the movie (click) has become involved in efforts to preserve the old house; members have been in contact with the city's Historic Preservation Committee as well, according to the committee's chairman Gary Gover and others.



The fan group has 4.6K members and was formed "for fans of the classic 1977 Steven Spielberg film to discuss aspects of the production and to have some general sci-fi movie chit-chat."

Sources say members of the group have been in contact with the new property owner too, about the house.



Facebook movie fan group.







'Close Encounters House' October 2022









