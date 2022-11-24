Blueberry Lane Widening Underway

Fairhope, Alabama

OFF GAYFER ROAD EXTENSION



The county has begun widening Blueberry Lane from 12' to 18' -- and extending it on the north side by 300' to provide access to a new subdivision under construction there.



The city will provide the materials (up to $100K) and then take over ownership/maintenance of the road after completion.

Providing a secondary access to the new Riverhorse subdivision on the north end was the reason for the project, per an intergovernmental agreement approved by the city council last June.

Residents of the adjacent North Station neighborhood had worried about excessive construction traffic through their neighborhood when the new development was approved about a year ago.





Riverhorse homes under construction.





