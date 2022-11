Fairhope, Alabama





Band salutes nursing residents.







Mayor/councilman greet nursing residents.







VETERANS DAY PARADE 2022



Wheel-chair bound veteran residents of the Fairhope Health and Rehab nursing home on Church Street were saluted by the high school band ... and then greeted by mayor Sullivan and councilman Martin during the Veterans Day Parade today.

Another ceremony is planned on actual Veterans Day, November 11th on the bluff overlooking the pier.