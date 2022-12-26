Community Gardens Survive Deep Freeze

Fairhope, Alabama

Summit Street garden.



NEW MEMBERS SOUGHT



Cold-hardy vegetables in the city's two community gardens survived the recent cold spell, but others were not so lucky.

Most gardeners had covered their plots behind Homestead Village and on Summit Street behind the old K-1 school for added protection.

Gary Gover, who runs the project now, said there were no apparent water leaks either.

The Local Food Production Initiative non profit received a $5k grant in 2008 from the Gulf Coast Conservation and Development Council to construct the gardens.

Gover said most of the founders of the project are no longer involved ... and anyone interested in helping should contact the group's Facebook page (click).





Homestead community garden.





