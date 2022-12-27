Fairhope Tennis Courts Damaged By Freeze

Fairhope, Alabama

6 courts damaged by freeze.



STIMPSON FIELD



Six clay tennis courts at the Mike Ford Tennis Complex on Morphy Avenue remain closed due to surface damage by recent freezing weather.

Clay courts contain moisture and it is not uncommon for them to be adversely affected by extreme cold.

"HydroCourt is a unique subsurface irrigation system which creates an artificial water table beneath a Har-Tru tennis court. By controlling the level of this water table, optimum moisture in the court surface can be maintained."



Other hard-surface courts there are still open as usual, but most of the activity was on nearby pickle ball courts Tuesday, during the warmer weather.

Construction of the six hydro courts was approved by the city council by a 3-2 vote in May of 2016, costing $409K. Councilmen Ford and Boone voted against, over long-term maintenance concerns.











