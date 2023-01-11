New Bank To Replace Old One

Fairhope, Alabama

920 Fairhope Avenue



NEW BANKPLUS



Ridgeland Misssissippi-base BankPlus has purchased the former BBVA/Compass bank branch location on Fairhope Avenue at Lottie Lane and is currently remodeling the building.

No opening date has been announced yet.



From their website: "BancPlus Corporation is the parent company of BankPlus, which was founded in 1909 as Citizens Bank & Trust Company (CB&T), in Belzoni, Mississippi. CB&T grew to include locations in central Mississippi and the Delta.

The name was changed to BankPlus in September 1994, when Southeast Mississippi Bank in Quitman was merged into the banking system, extending our service area to southeast Mississippi.



This was more than a simple name change. It was the declaration of all that we had worked to build since 1909: a network of well-run community banks, a dedicated team of employees, and products and services that can't be found elsewhere.

The name BankPlus and our slogan, "It's more than a name. It's a promise," reflect the enhanced services we offer and emphasize our commitment to giving our customers more for their money. We're proud of our community banking roots and strive daily to maintain and build upon that dedication."