Hotel Development Approved For Highway 181

Fairhope, Alabama

Possible designs.



Turning lanes to be added.



CALLED 'BOARDWALK VILLAGE'



The city council gave the go-ahead for the mixed-use 'Boardwalk Village' planned unit development (PUD) on 10.25 vacant acres on Highway 181 across from Walmart, consisting of retail shops, restaurants, some residences, and a small boutique hotel.

Kleban Properties is the developer.



Access will be from the existing traffic signal on 181 (Walmart entrance) where turning lanes are to be added.

No other traffic improvements are required according to the traffic study by Neel Schafer consultants.



Rear access to the Idlewild neighborhood will be pedestrian/bike/golf cart only.



The project will still need more-specific site plan approvals from the city before construction can begin.

No timeline has been mentioned yet.











