Remodeled Walmart "Grand Reopening" Friday

Fairhope, Alabama

IMPROVING HOW YOU WALMART?



With the arrival of new competition in the area from Aldi and Publix, the Fairhope Walmart will have a grand reopening tomorrow, May 5th according to signs posted in the store.

More self checkouts have been added, aisles widened, departments rearranged, and other cosmetic changes were noticable the day before.

New landscaping and curbside delivery spaces were added outside; shelves seemed to be well stocked as well, which has been a major problem there in recent months.





Wider aisles.

